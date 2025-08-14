Wayne Rooney claims Everton have signed 'fantastic' player who can thrive

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The former Everton striker has discussed the arrival of Jack Grealish on loan from Man City.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Rooney believes Jack Grealish has a ‘great opportunity’ to get his career back on track at Everton.

The winger completed his move to Hill Dickinson Stadium from Manchester City earlier this week. Grealish has joined the Toffees on a season-long loan, with the deal worth around £12 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old cost City a previous British transfer record fee of £100 million when joining from Aston Villa four years ago. He has won three Premier League titles and the Champions League with Pep Guardiola's side - and was a key player when they achieved the Treble in 2022-23.

However, Grealish has slipped down the pecking order in the past two seasons. He made just seven Premier League starts last season, was left on the bench for the FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace and was omitted from their squad for the Club World Cup earlier this summer,

But Grealish bolsters Everton's attacking options ahead of the 2025-26 season starting with a trip to Leeds United on Monday. And Rooney reckons that Grealish can thrive on Merseyside wearing the ex-England captain's former No.18 - and try to thrust himself back into the Three Lions squad for next year’s World Cup.

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Toffees striker Rooney said: "Jack is a fantastic player. We did speak about it in tongue and cheek about the No.18 shirt. Unfortunately, Phil Neville wore it as well! For Jack, it's a great opportunity; Everton is a massive club. great fan base and for Jack to go in and be one of the main players, it's an opportunity to be one of the main players and put himself in Thomas Tuchel's plans again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his arrival at Everton, Grealish said: "I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.

"I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will. "There is a reason for [choosing number 18],” he explained. "There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.

"So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point. I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he's happy as well!"