The former Everton forward has struggled since taking over at the Midlands club.

Wayne Rooney

Former Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been sacked from his position as manager at Birmingham City after a nightmare spell of just 83 days in charge.

Rooney, 38, was a shock appointment when he replaced John Eustace earlier this season with the club sat sixth in the Championship at the time he signed on a three-year-deal. However, the club's fortunes took a nosedive as they managed just two wins in 15 games - a win percentage of just 13%.

Birmingham's latest outing saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year's Day, which saw the club move to dismiss Rooney and first team coach Carl Robinson. In the aftermath, the club's chief executive Garry Cook said: "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew's. Unfortunately, Wayne's time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."

Rooney had previously managed at Derby County and DC United and he was the first appointment of the new Birmingham owner Tom Wagner and his Knighthead Capital Management group, which bought the Championship club in August, which also included installing NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady as the Chairman of the new Advisory Board.

The former Man United forward spoke out on the sacking in a statement that wrote: "Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.