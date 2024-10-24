Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have tied down a highly-promising prospect to a new deal.

Everton youngster Douglass Lukjanciks has committed his future to the club.

The goalkeeper has put pen to paper on his first professional deal at Goodison Park. Having turned 17 earlier this month, it meant that the Toffees could tie Lukjanciks down to fresh terms - and that what they have done.

He has signed a three-year contract until the end of June 2027. Lukjanciks has been on Everton's books since the age of 12. The Southport stopper - who was born in Latvia 0 is an England under-18 international. He has been capped twice at the age-group level, having also represented the Young Lions at under-16 and under-17 level.

This season, Lukjanciks has played four times for Everton under-18s. Now his long-term aim is to be Jordan Pickford’s successor at Goodison. Speaking to Everton’s club website, he said: “I feel privileged and honoured to be given this contact.

“I joined Everton as an Under-12 from a grassroots team and the Club has given me lots of opportunities to show what I can do, to learn and improve. It means a lot to me. I just want to keep improving, with my ultimate aim to one day become number one for Everton and England.”

Everton director of football is adamant that Lukjanciks will continue his impressive progress after penning a new deal. He said: “Douglass is a talented young goalkeeper with a lot of potential and we are very pleased he has extended his stay here with us at Everton.

“His attributes have been recognised by England at Under-18 level and, with the excellent coaches we have within our Academy, along with the other fine keepers to learn from, we are confident Douglass will keep progressing at the club.”