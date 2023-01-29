We put Sean Dyche in charge of Everton - and fans will have mixed emotions over his performance - gallery
We used Football Manager 2023 to assess just how Sean Dyche could get on when he is named as new manager of Everton.
Frank Lampard is gone and Everton are expected to name Sean Dyche as their new manager in the near future.
The former Burnley boss will, first and foremost, look to lead the Toffees away from the Premier League relegation zone and ensure he is allowed to over a rebuild of his newly-inherited squad at the top level, rather than spearheading a promotion bid in the Championship.
But how will Dyche get on in the Goodison Park hotseat? We fired up the Football Manager 2023 editor, put Dyche in charge with 48 hours remaining in the January transfer window and gave him until the end of the following August to make an impact at the club.
To set the scene, he takes over a Toffees side sat two points and two places above the relegation zone after Lampard’s reign was brought to an end following a 5-0 home defeat against Manchester City and an FA Cup fourth round exit at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.
There are plenty of new signings, some eye-catching departures and some very interesting results that include some revenge for the cup defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s men.