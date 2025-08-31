West Ham make telling Tomas Soucek decision amid Everton transfer interest

Tomas Soucek has been a key figure for West Ham United since his move from Slavia Prague in 2020. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Everton have the West Ham midfielder on their radar before the transfer window closes.

West Ham United have seemingly made a telling decision on Tomas Soucek amid Everton's transfer interest.

The Toffees would reportedly be keen on signing the midfielder before the summer window shuts tomorrow. Soucek worked with Everton manager David Moyes at West Ham where they had significant success together. The Hammers won the Europa Conference League in 2023, while they reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Soucek's future in East London has been somewhat uncertain since Graham Potter was appointed head coach. Yet he has started West Ham's opening two games of the 2025-26 season - heavy losses to Sunderland and Chelsea. And despite a potential reunion between the Czech Republic international and Moyes at Everton, it appears highly unlikely.

Soucek again starts for West Ham as they face Nottingham Forest this afternoon. That implies that he remains in Potter's plans at West Ham for the long term and that a deadline day exit may not be sanctioned.

Everton are still keen to add another midfielder to their ranks before the window shuts. As things stand, they have Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and youngster Harrison Armstrong. However, Dewsbury-Hall has been deployed as a No.10, scoring in the 3-2 victory over Wolves. In addition, Gueye will miss several games in the winter when he represents Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. The Blues are also mulling over whether to send Armstrong out on loan after his highly impressive stint at Derby County during the second half of last term.