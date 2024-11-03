West Ham lost 3-0 against Nottingham Forest and had Edson Alvarez sent off.

West Ham United will be without two key players when they face Everton because of suspension.

The Hammers are already without Mohammed Kudus, who is serving a three-match ban after being sent-off in a 4-1 loss at Tottenham for violent conduct.

And as more pressure piled on West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui after a 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, his miseries were compounded by the dismissal of Edson Alvarez. The midfielder was issued a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Anthony Elanga just before half-time when the visitors were just a goal down.

It means Alvarez will serve a one-match suspension, which will take place when Everton travel to the London Stadium next weekend. Lopetegui was adamant that Alvarez could have avoided his dismissal at the City Ground. Via the Evening Standard, the Hammers chief said: We can and we have to do much better. You can prepare the team but the players have to take the right decisions and we have to play with 11 men. It's one of the situations we can avoid because there was no danger of this. We had a lot of players in our box.

“It is a big advantage for the opponent above all because there is a lot of time in front of you. You are losing the match so it was a bad moment for us and a very good moment for them because they wanted to damage us on the counter-attack.

“That's why in the second half we tried to wait a moment. We were not able to because we suffered the second goal and it was different. That's why I repeat that today is a hard night for us.

“That's why we have to say first of all sorry for our fans. We are very disappointed today and we have to use these hard moments to push forward and to look forward to the next challenge.”

Everton will head to West Ham after suffering a 1-0 loss at Southampton, which ended their five-game unbeaten run. The Toffees were denied a late equaliser against the Saints after Beto’s goal was ruled out by VAR for straying narrowly offside.