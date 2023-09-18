The investment firm have agreed a deal to take over from Farhad Moshiri, but how have their other clubs fared under their ownership?

The big news last week was that the American investment firm 777 Partners have agreed a deal to become the majority shareholders of Everton, with Farhad Moshiri’s reign set to come to an end.

It’s been a hugely difficult time for the club over the course of the last few years, as Moshiri has seen losses of over £400m since 2019, whilst the team have endured successive relegation battles on the pitch.

Fan outrage has only risen exponentially over time and the new owners-to-be have an opportunity to breathe new life into the club, but there’s a certain apprehension about their chances of success given how 777’s other clubs have fared since their intervention.

Other than Everton, they already have a multi-club portfolio that includes Geneo, Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, Melbourne Victory and Red Star - but how have those clubs turned out under their ownership?

Standard Liege

There has been a strong backlash from the fans in recent times, who have endured a winless start to the new campaign after six games following a sixth-placed finish last season.

After a 1-1 draw against RWD Molenbeek two weekends ago, fans unfurled signs before the clash with Belgium-based reporter Sacha Tavolieri said it translated as: “Your Galaxy shouldn’t damaging our future!”.

Genoa

Having taken over the club in 2021, Genoa were relegated in their first season with 777 Partners at the helm but quickly returned to Serie A in 2022-23.

Their instant return to the top-flight in Italy was a strong response and they currently sit 13th in the league with just the one victory after four games so far.

Hertha Berlin

In what is a similar situation to Standard Liege, Berlin fans were seen protesting their owners over the weekend as fans unveiled a banner during their 3-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig which read: “Wander: Insurance for football fans? Our investments are called identity and co-determination. Josh Wander, the only thing we assure you is our disapproval of you!”

They took over in in 2022 but Berlin fell to a relegation from the Bundesliga in their first season in charge.

Sevilla

They own just a small fraction of the Spanish side with 15% but the Europa League champions have endured a difficult spell in recent years.

The Athletic reported that 777 have complained that the club’s debt growing significantly, while the squad’s value has fallen dramatically. Sevilla sit 17th in La Liga with just one win so far.

Melbourne Victory

777 headed to Australia in 2022 to secure a minority stake at the club, but they have the option to raise their stake up to 70% across the next few years.

They finished 11th in the A-League last season and the side are set to return to action at the end of October.

Red Star FC

Another club acquired in 2022, the French club, known as Paris FC, is France’s fourth oldest club and they own a 100% stake.

Red Star are currently top of Nacional league in France, with five wins in the first six games so far this season.

CR Vasco da Gama

The Brazilian club is another 2022 acquistion of a hisoric club, with Vasco being one of Brazil’s oldest and most successful teams and they currently compete in Brazil’s top-flight.