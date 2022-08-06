‘Who is now’ - Thomas Tuchel makes Armando Broja admission ahead of Everton clash

Everton have been linked with Chelsea striker Armando Broja throughout the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel has included Armando Broja as part of his striking options ahead of Everton’s Premier League opener against Chelsea today.

Broja has been heavily linked with a switch to Goodison Park this summer as the Toffees seek a replacement for Richarlison.

The 20-year-old was given his Chelsea debut by Frank Lampard when he was Stamford Bridge boss, while he scored nine goals on loan at Southampton last season.

The London outfit allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave on loan from Chelsea earlier in the window - but have brought in Raheem Sterling for £45 million from Manchester City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tuchel was asked if Sterling is capable of operating as a false number nine.

And along with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, the Chelsea chief namechecked Broja.

What’s been said

Via Football London, Tuchel said: “He (Sterling) gave us the feeling he would be absolutely happy to make this step and step up into a new chapter, a new club, and take even more responsibility in this stage of his career so once we had this feeling and feedback, we tried and succeeded which was for us very important.

“He is one of our offensive players. If we play in the same structure it will be very fluid.

“It can be Kai (Havertz), it can be him, it can be Timo Werner, also Armando Broja who is now in the squad. And that gives us different profiles, different type of playing.

“Liverpool and City showed it is possible to be very successful with a fluid type of offensive player in the nine position. We go from there.”