Why Jack Harrison and Demarai Gray are absent for Everton vs Wolves

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 26th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST

Everton have made a few changes to their starting eleven to face Wolves, but they are unable to call upon the services of Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray.

Sean Dyche has plenty of injuries to contend with, as he has to do without Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil.

In terms of the trio mentioned, Gray is yet to feature in a matchday sqaud this season after being left out of the games against Fulham and Aston Villa.

This is down to the reports linking him with a move away from the club - with interest coming from the Middle East and Crystal Palace.

Also, loan signing Jack Harrison was confirmed to be out of the game by Dyche at his press conference on thursday, as the Leeds winger is currently working through an injury from the back end of last season and is currently training on his own as he looks to build back up to full speed.

Calvert-Lewin misses out due to a fractured cheekbone, despite Dyche confirming that he would be seeing a specialist on Friday.

However, due to the extent of the swelling, he wasn’t able to play in a protective mask against Wolves today.

Everton have made three changes with Michael Keane dropping out after a poor run of form to be replaced by Jarrad Brathwaite, who makes his first start of the season.

There’s also a start for youngster Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma as Dyche looks to mastermind their first win of the season.

