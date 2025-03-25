'Will be' - Fabrizio Romano makes new €18m Everton transfer claim

Fabrizio Romano. Picture: Youtube. | Fabrizio Romano/ Youtube.

Everton transfer news as Charly Alcaraz update given with the attacking midfielder impressing during his loan spell from Flamengo.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charly Alcaraz’s move to Everton will become permanent when he plays five more games for the club. That has been claimed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, with the Argentine making an eye-catching impression since arriving at Goodison Park.

Alcaraz sealed a move to Everton from Brazilian side Flamengo in the winter transfer window. He initially arrived on loan, with the potential for the switch to become permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Alcaraz has made eight appearances for David Moyes’ Toffees - scoring one goal and recording one assists. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has helped Everton climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Given what they have seen so far, many fans would be happy should Alcaraz become an Everton player for the long-term. It has been believed that the former Southampton man needs to make nine starts for the €18 million obligation to buy to be triggered. However, Romano has claimed that when Alcaraz makes 13 appearances then he will become a permanent member of the Toffees’ squad.

He posted on X: “Everton’s obligation to buy clause for Charly Alcaraz will only be activated as soon as he plays 5 more games. The transfer fee will be €18m.”

Alcaraz has already declared that he would like to put down roots on Merseyside having had an unsettled few seasons. In the past two seasons, he has represented Southampton, had a loan spell at Juventus and spent just four months at Flamengo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Via The Times, Alcaraz said: “Currently it is a loan deal until the end of the season but, yes, I would like to settle down and make it longer,” he said. “I would like to be playing in this shirt for a longer period, for sure.

“There was actually contact and interest [from Everton] before I went to Brazil. It didn’t come off in the end but I was really pleased that a Premier League club, and especially one of the stature and importance of Everton, had shown that interest.

“I didn’t need any convincing. I was thinking I would love to come back because it is the best league in the world and I like a challenge. I have strong belief in my ability. The only way to prove that really is to come back and take on that challenge again.

“I am really, really competitive and aggression is a part of my game, but I have other technical qualities as well. What you will find when I pull on this shirt is that I just want to give my best.”