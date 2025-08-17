Everton have had bids rejected for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling during the summer transfer window.

Southampton boss Will Still has insisted he is taking the future of Tyler Dibling ‘day to day’ amid Everton’s interest.

The winger made his return to the Saints’ squad in their 1-1 draw against Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town. Dibling had missed Southampton’s opening two matches of the 2025-26 season following bids from Everton which were turned down. The 19-year-old also had not been training with the first team but came off the bench for the final eight minutes of the Portman Road stalemate.

The Saints value Dibling at £50 million, which is more than the Toffees are willing to pay. But with less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining, it is a possibility that a fee between the two clubs is reached and Dibling departs. The England youth international would be keen to return to the Premier League after recording four goals and three assists in a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign as Southampton finished bottom of the table and were relegated.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Still was asked if he is expecting any more movement in terms of Dibling and Matty Fernandes. The St Mary’s head coach replied: “I don’t know. It’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it? If you had the answer to it, I’d love it. I don’t know. They are here, they are training well, they are professional. Matty did really well for the 60-65 minutes he was there, he ran out of steam a little bit, that’s normal and Ty came on and did the job we wanted him to do.

“I try not to focus on it. I know it’s easy to say. We know it can change from day to day. It’s not ideal but it’s normal that there is interest because they are good players but we’ll deal with it and keep moving.”

Still was also quizzed on Dibling before the game. He told Sky Sports: “Ty has been back in training for a few days. He’s a good player and I’ll use him as long as we can. Hopefully that is for the rest of the season but we all know that football is like.”

Everton boss David Moyes was asked about the interest in Dibling when addressing the media before the club’s opening 2025-26 Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. The Blues boss said: “Like many managers in the Premier League getting deals done has been really difficult. That’s one name you’ve mentioned but we’ve bid for many players and not been able to get it over the line. There’s many clubs who could say something similar.”