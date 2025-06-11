Everton could sign own Phil Foden who 'will score' and 'lives close to the box'

Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Man City attacking midfielder James McAtee in the summer transfer window.

The Manchester City attacking midfielder is on the Toffees’ radar as David Moyes prepares for a significant summer transfer window. Everton require to bolster their squad markedly, with eight members of the 2024-25 season’s squad already departing. In addition, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave at the end of his deal, while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Seamus Coleman have been offered contracts and discussions are ongoing with Michael Keane.

Bolstering Everton’s attacking options will be one of Moyes’ priorities. And McAtee is said to be on the radar. According to The i Paper, the 22-year-old is on the Toffees’ radar. McAtee is wanted by several Premier League and European clubs, having struggled to become a regular for City.

He did display his prowess for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring seven goals in 27 appearances throughout 2024-25. Aged 22, McAtee may want to play week in, week out and that is something Everton could offer should he complete a switch to Merseyside.

What’s been said

But Guardiola admitted towards the end of the campaign that he’d like McAtee to remain at the Etihad Stadium. City boss Guardiola said via the club’s website: “For the age I would like him to stay.

“I understand, the players want more minutes I understand that. I would like him to stay, he’s an Academy player, he knows the patterns, he’s a lovely person, a lovely guy. He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him but with the squad, it’s how we finish and we will see.”

Phil Foden comparison

McAtee is a player who Guardiola holds in high regard despite his lack of chances. The former Barcelona supremo even drew comparisons to Phil Foden. Guardiola added: “We haven’t seen it [from James] this season because I didn’t allow him to play minutes.

“I cannot ask anything from these types of players when they do not play a lot of minutes. They could do better? No. In the Spurs game, maybe the first games he played in the Carabao Cup he played really good.

“Macca has this quality, he could’ve scored four goals [against Palace]. He has the ability to create chances, he is there. Of course that game we were better than Crystal Palace and you play better and the chances come for themselves. We scored five goals and we had four more clear chances.

“This season, I remember 2-0 against Leicester and we had two shots on target. That was not the team of the past eight or nine years. It’s a team that if the other side scores one or two, we create eight, nine chances. This season, this team scores one or two goals but we didn’t create much.

“Macca lives close to the box, quite similar to Phil and they are there. They have a sense [of goal], it’s difficult to train in the moment the ball is coming and after he didn’t score but it’s fine. As much minutes he plays he will score.”