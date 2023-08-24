The Everton manager was grilled about the lack of movement on transfers this summer.

Everton manager Sean Dyche spoke on the ongoing issue of transfers this summer, including revealing the latest on their key target Che Adams.

The Southampton striker has been linked with a move to Goodison Park but the Toffees have failed to find a resolution during the window so far.

Adams has gone on to score twice in the Championship so far, while Everton have toiled in their opening two games, losing to both Fulham and Aston Villa.

Fans are demanding answers and signings and Dyche was clearly feeling the frustrations as he responded to a question about the delay to the potential signing.

‘You know why we haven’t signed him.’ Dyche began. ‘They don’t come cheap, we need to find ways to construct deals that the club, player and agents can agree with, we’ve always had to work hard in the market.

“Regarding players, we know we need to work hard in the market to create deals to make it happen, we don’t have pots of gold to make it happen.

“The guidelines are laid down a while ago, it changes if we sell players, or there’s players out of contract or with any signings we do make - we need it clear at the end of last season, there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Dyche then joked ‘We did try to sign Harry Kane, but it didn’t happen’ when asked about other signings and it’s clear the frustrations are being felt within the club.

To make matters worse, despite reports last week that they were closing in on a £15m deal, Sky Sports News has revealed today that Southampton are now demanding an increased fee of £18m to get the deal done.

It only goes to back up Dyche’s claim that there are many layers and many different parameters that need to be satisified before a potential deal can be completed.