Everton manager Sean Dyche confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be available for the Premier League visit of Wolves this weekend.

Striker Calvert-Lewin came off during the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend with a suspected fractured cheekbone and Dyche revealed he is seeing a specialist on Friday about receiving a protective mask to play in.

However, he won’t be available for this weekend as he had to wait for the swelling to go down.

Alex Iwobi has been an ever-present for Dyche but will likely be out for an extended period after pulling his hamsting against Villa. Dyche said: “It’s not going to be days, probably a few weeks.”

The Blues boss also spoke on new signing Jack Harrison, he said the loanee is out on the grass at Finch Farm, but he is training away from the squad as he looks to build his fitness up and is still a few weeks away.

Also unlikely to feature is Demarai Gray; the winger has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well as Crystal Palace and Fulham, and he hasn’t featured this season so far.

Midfielder Andre Gomes missed out against Villa with tightness in his calf and is also a doubt.

The quartet of Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Dwight McNeil and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain out of action and Dyche is certainly up against it in terms of injuries.

There’s a question mark alongside both new signing Youssef Chermiti and centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Chermiti was on the bench last weekend and Dyche confirmed he is training to get up to full speed and is ‘doing well’.

Branthwaite was also mentioned, especially following Everton’s poor defensive showing last week against Villa, and he claimed the centre-back is in contention and is still looking to get up to full speed, but he spoke about Ben Godfrey as an option.