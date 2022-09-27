FC St Helens rewarded for FA Vase win another home tie

Binfield and Warrington Rylands contested the 2021 FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium.

FC St Helens’ reward for their FA Vase 2-1 victory over Rossington Main at Windleshaw on Saturday is another home tie in the competition.

They have been paired with Penistone Church in the first round proper - ties to be played on Saturday, October 22 - and it represents the first time the clubs have locked horns in a competitive fixture..

Obviously, the south Yorkshire outfit are a team of unknown quality but playing in the NCL East Premier Division suggests they will be no mugs on the day and a tight encounter is expected.

The local lads, however, will be hoping to repeat the form they displayed at the weekend and with home advantage may be slight favourites to advance to the second round proper.

They certainly delivered the goods against Rossington and received an early boost when Joe Barker made a well-timed run into the penalty box and slotted the ball home.

Liam Houghton doubled FC St Helens’ lead in the 41 minute, beating Ryan Musselwhite at the far post.

The home side maintained their two-goal cushion until the last 12 minutes when Tyler Bell pounced to set up a dramatic finish.

Five minutes of stoppage time didn’t quell the nerves of the players and fans in the 100-strong crowd but St Helens kept their composure to run out worthy winners.

Neighbours Pilkington FC will also be entering the FA Vase next month when they make the 120-mile round trip to Stockton-on-Tees to face Northern League division one club Thornaby.