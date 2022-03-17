Town may be languishing at the foot of the NWCL first division table - and already relegated - but still managed to book a spot in the second round of the Macron Cup at the Riverside on Wednesday night.
It was a highly polished performance against their premier league opponents - controlling the game for long spells at a time and taking almost every opportunity when it arrived.
Top marksman Elliott Hughes (26 and 37 mins) gave the visitors a two-goal interval lead and it proved a stepping stone to greater things.
Skipper Colyfa Kamara notched a third six minutes after the break and an 86th minute Jamie Apperley strike ensured there was no way back for the Preston-based club.
They did, however, cut the arrears from a Zach Clarke injury-time penalty.
Teams
Garstang: Kitchen, Salisbury, Graham, Mason, Swindlehurst, Murphy, Smith, Sailor, Clarke, Pye, Williams. Subs: Harrison, Heap, Petersen, Noblet, Nagy.
Town: Jones, Caddick, Brown, Kamara, Clarke, McHugh, Apperley, Cartwright, Hughes, Onuh, Korie-Butler. Subs: Lea, Thomas, Tulomba, Akhigbe-Midu