It was a highly polished performance from Town, who are into the second round.

Town may be languishing at the foot of the NWCL first division table - and already relegated - but still managed to book a spot in the second round of the Macron Cup at the Riverside on Wednesday night.

It was a highly polished performance against their premier league opponents - controlling the game for long spells at a time and taking almost every opportunity when it arrived.

Top marksman Elliott Hughes (26 and 37 mins) gave the visitors a two-goal interval lead and it proved a stepping stone to greater things.

Skipper Colyfa Kamara notched a third six minutes after the break and an 86th minute Jamie Apperley strike ensured there was no way back for the Preston-based club.

They did, however, cut the arrears from a Zach Clarke injury-time penalty.

Teams