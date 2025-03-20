Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's futures remain up in the air at Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool have a host of players on international duty this week

Liverpool players will be heading out on international duty this week hoping to forget a disappointing Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. There are 19 players who will be representing their countries in various competitions over the next few days. It was initially 20 heading abroad, but Ryan Gravenberch had to be recalled from the Dutch set-up due to injury.

It’s a really crucial time of the season, with Liverpool 12 points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League but still needing to get wins to get over the line and win top honours in Arne Slot’s first season with the club. The main goal here for the Reds is that everyone comes back ready for the Everton game on April 2nd without any long-term problems.

Which Liverpool players are on International Duty this week?

The following players have been called up for their countries over this international break (March 2025):

Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones – England

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo – Netherlands

Alisson Becker – Brazil

Ibrahima Konate – France

Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary

Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland

Diogo Jota – Portugal

Andy Robertson – Scotland

Luis Diaz – Colombia

Darwin Nunez – Uruguay

Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina

Kostas Tsimikas – Greece

Wataru Endo – Japan

Harvey Elliott – England U21s

James McConnell and Trey Nyoni – England U20s

Liverpool Player International Games

Here are all of the games that you can watch over the following week that will feature Liverpool players in the squads:

England (World Cup Qualifiers)

vs Albania (Friday 21st March)

vs Latvia (Monday 24th March)

The England games can be viewed live on ITV or highlights will be available the night of the fixture on Match of the Day.

Netherlands (Nations League)

vs Spain (Thursday 20th March)

vs Spain (Sunday 23rd March)

Brazil (World Cup Qualifiers)

vs Columbia (Friday 21st March)

vs Argentina (Wednesday 26th March)

France (Nations League)

vs Croatia (Thursday 20th March)

vs Croatia (Sunday 23rd March)

Hungary (Nations League)

vs Turkey (Thursday 20th March)

vs Turkey (Sunday 23rd March)

Egypt (World Cup Qualifiers)

vs Ethiopia (Friday 21st March)

vs Sierra Leone (Tuesday 25th March)

Republic of Ireland Nations League

vs Bulgaria (Thursday 20th March)

vs Bulgaria (Sunday 23rd March)

Portugal Nations League

vs Denmark (Thursday 20th March)

vs Denmark (Sunday 23rd March)

Scotland Nations League

vs Greece (Thursday 20th Mar)

vs Greece (Sunday 23rd Mar)

Colombia World Cup Qualifiers

vs Brazil (Friday 21st Mar)

vs Paraguay (Wednesday 26th Mar)

Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers

vs Argentina (Friday 21st March)

vs Bolivia (Tuesday 25th March)

Argentina World Cup Qualifiers

vs Uruguay (Friday 21st March)

vs Brazil (Wednesday 26th March)

vs Scotland (Thursday 20th March)

vs Scotland (Sunday 23rd March)

vs Bahrain (Thursday 20th March)

vs Saudi Arabia (Tuesday 25th March)