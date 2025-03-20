All Liverpool players on international duty this week: Salah, Van Dijk, Elliott, Quansah and more
Liverpool players will be heading out on international duty this week hoping to forget a disappointing Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. There are 19 players who will be representing their countries in various competitions over the next few days. It was initially 20 heading abroad, but Ryan Gravenberch had to be recalled from the Dutch set-up due to injury.
It’s a really crucial time of the season, with Liverpool 12 points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League but still needing to get wins to get over the line and win top honours in Arne Slot’s first season with the club. The main goal here for the Reds is that everyone comes back ready for the Everton game on April 2nd without any long-term problems.
Which Liverpool players are on International Duty this week?
The following players have been called up for their countries over this international break (March 2025):
- Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones – England
- Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo – Netherlands
- Alisson Becker – Brazil
- Ibrahima Konate – France
- Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland
- Diogo Jota – Portugal
- Andy Robertson – Scotland
- Luis Diaz – Colombia
- Darwin Nunez – Uruguay
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina
- Kostas Tsimikas – Greece
- Wataru Endo – Japan
- Harvey Elliott – England U21s
- James McConnell and Trey Nyoni – England U20s
Liverpool Player International Games
Here are all of the games that you can watch over the following week that will feature Liverpool players in the squads:
England (World Cup Qualifiers)
- vs Albania (Friday 21st March)
- vs Latvia (Monday 24th March)
The England games can be viewed live on ITV or highlights will be available the night of the fixture on Match of the Day.
Netherlands (Nations League)
- vs Spain (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Spain (Sunday 23rd March)
Brazil (World Cup Qualifiers)
- vs Columbia (Friday 21st March)
- vs Argentina (Wednesday 26th March)
France (Nations League)
- vs Croatia (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Croatia (Sunday 23rd March)
Hungary (Nations League)
- vs Turkey (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Turkey (Sunday 23rd March)
Egypt (World Cup Qualifiers)
- vs Ethiopia (Friday 21st March)
- vs Sierra Leone (Tuesday 25th March)
Republic of Ireland Nations League
- vs Bulgaria (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Bulgaria (Sunday 23rd March)
Portugal Nations League
- vs Denmark (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Denmark (Sunday 23rd March)
Scotland Nations League
- vs Greece (Thursday 20th Mar)
- vs Greece (Sunday 23rd Mar)
Colombia World Cup Qualifiers
- vs Brazil (Friday 21st Mar)
- vs Paraguay (Wednesday 26th Mar)
Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers
- vs Argentina (Friday 21st March)
- vs Bolivia (Tuesday 25th March)
Argentina World Cup Qualifiers
- vs Uruguay (Friday 21st March)
- vs Brazil (Wednesday 26th March)
- vs Scotland (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Scotland (Sunday 23rd March)
- vs Bahrain (Thursday 20th March)
- vs Saudi Arabia (Tuesday 25th March)
