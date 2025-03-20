Liverpool manager Arne Slot appears dejected | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a fresh injury concern ahead of games with Everton and Fulham next month

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been handed another fresh injury concern after key midfielder Ryan Gravenberch withdrew from international duty with the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman’s side face Spain in two Nations League games on Thursday and Sunday but the Reds midfielder will not be involved after his departure from international duty was confirmed in a statement from Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “Ryan Gravenberch has departed the Netherlands camp and will not be involved in their fixtures this week. The Liverpool midfielder had linked up with his country, alongside Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk, for a UEFA Nations League double-header versus Spain on Thursday and Sunday.

“However, the Dutch announced on Wednesday evening that Gravenberch has now withdrawn from duty due to a fitness issue. The 22-year-old will be assessed upon his return to Merseyside, with the Reds back in action when they host Everton in the Premier League on April 2.”

Who is up next for Liverpool?

The Reds take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on April 2 before heading down to Craven Cottage for a clash with Fulham on April 6. With the club out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, Arne Slot’s side will now have more recovery during games. After the midweek clash with Everton, all of the Reds games will take place on a weekend, which should help the club against any further injury concerns.

Liverpool are on course to win the Premier League title but need 16 points from their final nine games in order to confirm themselves as champions. That required total will drop if Arsenal drop points in any of their final nine fixtures. Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the Champions League, so will have another competition to focus on. Liverpool face West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their other games in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They start May with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea before welcoming Arsenal to Anfield on May 10 - that game is likely to change once broadcast selections have been confirmed. Their penultimate game is against Brighton and Hove Albion before they conclude the season at home to Crystal Palace.

Who could replace Gravenberch?

Gravenberch had been spotted in Netherlands training and did not appear to be carrying any major issues. Liverpool will hope his withdrawal is precautionary as the midfielder looks to avoid worsening any potential issue. However, the Netherlands national camp said that the injury was something he sustained over the weekend as Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Gravenberch has enjoyed a remarkable season at Anfield, as he has thrived under Arne Slot. He is the go to defensive midfielder for the Dutchman and has made 41 appearances in all competitions. Wataru Endo is the obvious player to step in if Gravenberch is facing a longer-term issue. The Japan international has found minutes hard to come by under Slot but has shown his tenacity and defensive nous anytime he has been on the pitch this season.

He has come on as a sub in recent games against Wolves, Manchester City, Newcastle - in the Premier League -, Paris Saint-Germain (twice) and Southampton. Liverpool did not concede a goal with him on the pitch in any of those fixtures.