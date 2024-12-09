Liverpool and Girona team news ahead of the Champions League clash.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they Girona at Estadi Montilivi on Tuesday (5.45pm GMT).

The Reds were not in action at the weekend as the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid Storm Darragh. While Arne Slot’s side have a fixture to fulfil in their calendar later in the season, some supporters believe it could be beneficial.

Liverpool top the Premier League and they also sit at the summit of the Champions League standings after winning all five games, including a 2-0 triumph over holders Real Madrid last time out. The Reds have guaranteed a place in the play-offs but are determined to finish in the top eight of the new league phase and automatically qualify for the last 16.

Girona have found their maiden campaign in Europe’s elite club competition difficult. The Spanish side have picked up only three points so far and face a battle to reach the next stage. They were also defeated 3-0 by Real Madrid at the weekend, which left them ninth in La Liga.

Ahead of the first-ever meeting between the two outfits, here’s a look at the early team news.

Girona team news

Yangel Herrera - out

The midfielder has missed Girona’s past five games and looks set to be absent again.

Viktor Tsygankov - out

The versatile forward has been sidelined for the previous three matches with an ankle problem.

Jhon Solís - doubt

Missed out against Real with an ankle complaint and may be unavailable again.

Liverpool team news

Alexis Mac Allister - out

The midfielder has to serve a one-match ban because UEFA rules having been booked three times in the Champions League so far. Mac Allister was due to be suspended for the Merseyside derby but that will not carry over to Fulham at the weekend, meaning he will not play a game for 14 days.

Ibrahima Konate - out

The defender suffered his knee issue in the win over Real Madrid two weeks ago and continues his comeback.

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back also sustained a problem against Real - to his hamstring - and is still on the treatment table.

Kostas Tsimikas - out

Slot admitted before the Merseyside derby that the left-back was still ‘ bit further away from playing time’ along with Konate and Bradley.

Alisson Becker - doubt

The goalkeeper hasn’t played for more than two months with a hamstring issue. Alisson is back in training but Liverpool will have to decide if he’s ready to return or wait a short while longer.

Diogo Jota - doubt

The striker, who has been struggling with a rib injury, has been spotted involved in sessions of late. But the Reds must again check whether Jota is ready to feature.

Federico Chiesa - doubt

The summer signing from Juventus featured for an hour for the under-21s last week to help his comeback. Liverpool have been cautious with Chiesa to ensure that he does not break down again.