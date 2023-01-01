A look ahead to the January transfer window at Liverpool.

Liverpool have already secured one of the biggest signings of this winter following the addition of highly-rated attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV. He caught the eye at the World Cup last month and will now be looking to show what he can do in the Premier League.

The January transfer window is now open and provides the Reds with the chance to offload some players in their squad as well. They have a whole host of exciting youngsters who would all benefit from getting first-team football under their belts elsewhere.

Leighton Clarkson, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, Rhys Williams and Tyler Morton are all showing what they can do in a senior environment and Jurgen Klopp should now let some more youngsters follow suit ahead of the second-half of the season. Here is a look at 10 individualds who Liverpool should give the green light to head out the exit door temporarily...

1. Ben Doak The Scotsman has been in and around the first-team picture over recent times but would benefit from getting some regular senior game time now.

2. Kaide Gordon The former Derby County winger has been out injured so far this season but has made his return to training recently.

3. Jake Cain He had a loan spell away at Newport County in League Two last season and needs to build on that now.

4. James Norris The defender is yet to leave Anfield on loan and needs to test himself somewhere now.