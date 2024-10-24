Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League title battle.

Liverpool prepare for one of the biggest games of their season when they make the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds travel to the Emirates Stadium in stellar form, with Arne Slot enjoying a magnificent start as head coach. The 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League was Slot’s 11th victory in 12 matches - a club record.

But the Dutchman knows that Liverpool’s toughest tests are still to come and has asked for his side to be judged at the end of November. But the Premier League leaders will underline their title credentials once more show they triumph over Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men have finished runners-up to Manchester City in the past two campaigns and are hoping they can end a 20-year wait for a top-flight title.

An exciting showdown is in the offing, although both outfits have injury issues. Here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

William Saliba - out

The key defender was given a red card in Arsenal’s 2-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend. That means he must serve a one-match suspension and watch the game from the Emirates stands.

Kieran Tierney - out

The defender has a long-term hamstring injury. He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

The Japan international sustained a recurrence of a knee injury and has managed just one brief cameo for the Gunners this season.

Martin Odegaard - out

The Arsenal captain still hadn’t returned to team training earlier this week. Odegaard will need to build up strength and fitness having been absent for more than a month with ankle ligament damage and is very unlikely to be back.

Bukayo Saka - major doubt

The winger returned from England duty with a hamstring issue. Saka has missed Arsenal’s previous two games and Arteta admitted that it was unlikely that he’d be fit to face Liverpool.

Riccardo Calafiori - major doubt

The defender limped off against Shakhtar Donetsk and Arteta admitted it was a ‘bit of a worry’.

Jurrien Timber - doubt

The former Ajax defender has missed Arsenal’s previous two games, having not trained earlier this week.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - out

The goalkeeper isn’t expected to return from a hamstring injury until after next month’s international break.

Harvey Elliott - out

Did not make the trip to Leipzig as he continues his recovery from a fractured foot. Liverpool will be patient with the attacking midfielder’s return and the Arsenal trip is likely to come too soon.

Federico Chiesa - out

The winger has suffered fitness issues since his arrival from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window. Slot believes Chiesa’s injuries are because he did not get a proper pre-season under his belt at the Serie A club.

Diogo Jota - doubt

The striker suffered suspected bruised ribs in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea. Liverpool are assessing Jota’s complaint each day and much will depend on how his body reacts.

Conor Bradley - doubt

The right-back captained Northern Ireland twice during the international break but returned with an issue. He did not travel to Leipzig.