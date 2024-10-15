13 free agents Liverpool could target in 2025 - including Mohamed Salah replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news: There is plenty of quality on the market next summer if no player agrees a new deal before then.

The free agent market is certainly something that will resonate with Liverpool because three of their best players are currently out of contract after this season.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to leave at the end of this season while they can agree a pre-contract with clubs from January, leaving fans extremely nervous as we edge ever closer. With that in mind, the free agent market could also be somewhat of a saviour for them with plenty of quality names also in a similar position. There’s even ex-targets on the list and we’ve decided to look at which players could be available to sign on a free and who would be the best options.

Free agents

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Jonathan David - Lille

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham

Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen

Angel Gomes - Lille

Frank Anguissa - Napoli

Tyrick Mitchell - Crystal Palace

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan

Ferland Mendy - Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala - Roma

Best options

Leroy Sane: With Salah’s deal up at the end of the season, he could well exit if nothing changes. Sane has been linked with a move in the past and he would fit the role off the right-hand side. The club may want a youngster signing on that side but Sane would be a good option for a year or two, especially on a free.

Alphonso Davies: A player of Davies’ quality being available for free is a big deal. Andy Robertson is now in his 30s and the club could seize the opportunity. However, there will be countless clubs after him, including their old rivals Real Madrid. Other options: Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen would be an experienced option to come in if they want to strengthen at the back or Virgil van Dijk does the unthinkable and leave. Joshua Kimmich has been linked over the years and would be an experienced quality option and there’s also the likes of Heung-Min Son, Angel Gomes and Denzel Dumfries who could be options.