Brighton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Carabao Cup tie.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The Reds have another quick turnaround and prepare for a third successive away match. In addition, it’s the first of two meetings between Arne Slot’s side and the Seagulls - as they will again do battle in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Firstly, the priority is the cup competition, with Liverpool the defending champions after beating Chelsea in last season’s Wembley final. The Reds travel to the AMEX Stadium for a fourth-round tie after a pulsating 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal. Brighton also played out the same scoreline with Wolverhampton Wanders - having been two goals ahead with five minutes remaining.

Ahead of the tie, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

Brighton team news

Georgino Rutter - out

The forward is cup-tied having played in the competition for Leeds this season before completing a £40 million switch to Brighton.

James Milner - out

The former Liverpool vice-captain had thigh surgery last month is and remains unavailable.

Matt O'Riley - out

The summer signing from Celtic suffered an ankle injury on his debut for Brighton in August and had to have an operation.

Adam Webster - out

The defender is still a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring problem.

Solly March - out

The Seagulls academy product sustained an ACL injury a year ago and is still to make a return to action.

Joao Pedro - major doubt

The attacker has been absent for Brighton's past four games because of an ankle problem.

Lewis Dunk - doubt

Pulled up in the warm-up before the Seagulls' draw against Wolves and the captain was due to have a scan.

Yankuba Minteh - doubt

The winger, who played under Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season, has missed the past two games with a muscle complaint but could be back.

Jack Hinshelwood - doubt

The 19-year-old missed out against Wolves with a minor issue and Brighton will have to weigh up whether he's able to return.

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota - doubt

The striker has missed the past two games with a suspected rib injury. Jota was not expected train ahead of Arsenal and much will depend on how his body recovers.

Federico Chiesa - doubt

The winger has struggled to find full fitness after joining Liverpool from Juventus in the summer. Chiesa was frozen out at the Serie A club and did not get a proper pre-season programme under his belt.

Conor Bradley - doubt

The right-back has been absent for the previous two games. Slot did admit that Bradley could train before Arsenal and he could be in the squad if that was the case.

Harvey Elliott - major doubt

The attacking midfielder sustained a fractured foot at the start of last month. Elliott has been back running on the grass but needs to build fitness and is not being rushed back.

Alisson Becker - out

The No.1 goalkeeper is unavailable because of a hamstring issue.