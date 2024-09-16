Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones of Liverpool speak as they walk out during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 Training Session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the AC Milan clash in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of raising the curtain on their Champions League campaign against AC Milan tomorrow night (20.00 BST).

The Reds underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre before jetting to Italy later this afternoon. And it appears that Arne Slot will have almost a full complement of players to select from at the San Siro, with no new absentees following the surprise 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Harvey Elliott remains the only member of the squad who is on the treatment table. The attacking midfielder has a fractured foot and is sidelined for at least the next month. Otherwise, there were no other key players who could not be spotted as a total of 24 were involved.

Federico Chiesa will hope to be included in a match-day squad for the first time since his arrival from Juventus. The winger was omitted from Slot’s set-up for the Forest defeat, having also been left out for the 3-0 victory over Manchester United before the international break.

Liverpool can name three additional substitutes in the Champions League compared to the Premier League so it’s likely that Chiesa will indeed be on the bench. And the other outfield player likely feature in the 23-man squad against Milan is Tyler Morton.

The midfielder has been surplus to requirements for the opening four games of Slot’s tenure. The England under-21 international remained at Anfield in the summer despite being wanted by Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool reportedly slapped a £20 million price tag on Morton, who spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

It was perhaps a surprise that Trey Nyoni did not train. The 17-year-old midfielder has spent significant periods with Slot’s squad, including a session before the Forest reverse. However, with Liverpool under-19s facing Milan in the UEFA Youth League tomorrow (13.30 BST), it’s likely that Nyoni is being drilled with his fellow academy team-mates.

Slot said on Nyoni after a pre-season friendly win over Real Betis in the USA: "Trey did well, he was involved in the goal with a spot on pass between the lines and he was involved in our biggest chance in the second half.

"But he's only just turned 17 and his body still has to grow. We are really careful with him. He doesn't join every session. You can see his quality. He needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level but he's an interesting player."

Liverpool training squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Morton.

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa.