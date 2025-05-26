Liverpool fans are lining the streets ready to catch a glimpse of the champions of England. Despite it being a rainy day on Merseyside, even the heavens opening hasn’t dampened this long-awaited trophy parade.

Arne Slot wrapped up the Premier League title at the first time of asking, marking an incredible start to his tenure as Liverpool manager.

The triumphant Reds are now travelling throughout the city to celebrate with the thousands of supporters who have come out to see the Premier League trophy on display.

With Calvin Harris on board the open-top bus on DJ duties, the red flares filling the grey skies above, and the players lapping up the fruits of their labour, the vibes are immaculate for Reds fans in Liverpool this afternoon.

One Kiss is blaring and the supporters are soaking in the atmosphere. Take a look below at some of the best photos of fans captured ahead of the Liverpool team’s bus journey throughout the city.

