Fans of Liverpool gather as they wait for the team bus prior to the Liverpool Premier League Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

An expected crowd of 750,000 Liverpool fans are set to line the streets to watch the Premier League title celebrations.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have confirmed that renowned DJ Calvin Harris will again be part of the trophy parade around the city.

The Scottish artist was on the decks in 2022 when the Reds celebrated triumphs in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. And as Liverpool prepare to celebrate the Premier League title during the 15km route, Harris will again be spinning the tunes with an estimated 750,000 fans set to be present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds posted a photo of Harris posing ahead of boarding the open-top bus, with the caption: “This is what you came for 🎶 @CalvinHarris ready to go 👋.”

Harris told Liverpool’s live coverage of the event: “I’m not nervous this time, actually. I’m excited, it’s a big thing isn’t it. I’ve done it once before but it’s not my ordinary gig. It’s very long, for a start, but it’s mostly... but it’s not about me, I’m an added bonus for the lads.

“It’s a big buzz. A few of the lads when they see me is like a mutual buzz because they love going to the club and I love getting to hang out with Virgil [van Dijk] and that! It’s a mutual buzz.

“This started with Andy Robertson. I can’t remember how we got chatting, it must have been some kind of Instagram thing. It was Liverpool vs Newcastle at St James’ Park in 2022 and they flying back and we bumped into each other and Andy said: ‘You wouldn’t fancy doing the [parade] and I was like, I suppose so. It was just an idea he had there and then and then one of the senior guys took over and made it happen. This year, Virg took the reins being the captain. He was like: ‘You’re doing the bus this year’ and I was like ‘OK, I’ll be there!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris is responsible for the unofficial Liverpool anthem One Kiss alongside Dua Lipa. The song was played after the Reds won the Premier League title following a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace when the trophy was lifted aloft at Anfield.

Speaking on the 2022 parade, Harris told Capital FM: "It was the most unreal experience, I think, in my entire life. Obviously I'm a Liverpool fan, but it [One Kiss] didn't become a football anthem, it became a Liverpool anthem specifically, so that happening was bizarre in itself.

"I got chatting to Andy Robertson and he said, 'If there's anything that you could do, you know we're doing this float sort of thing, maybe you could DJ at Anfield, maybe you could DJ on the bus.' I'm like, 'Mate, get me on that bus!' It was probably the biggest gig of my life."