Liverpool is a huge club and a number of famous faces have been seen taking in the action at Anfield over the years.

It's less than two weeks until Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign for the 2023/24 season and supporters will be hoping for a better showing than last year.

An underwhelming season saw Jurgen Klopp's men sink to their worst league finish since 2016 with a fifth-place finish after years of competing for the title.

The Reds have two more pre-season fixtures to make sure everything is in shape for the league's return and fans will be keeping a keen eye on how the team is looking ahead of the visit to Chelsea next weekend.

Some of those supporters following the team's progress could be Hollywood stars, chart toppers and familiar TV faces. LiverpoolWorld looks at 30 famous Liverpool fans, ranked by net worth.

1 . Adam Woodyatt, actor Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

2 . Sanjeev Bhaskar, Comedian Reported net worth - £2m Photo: Getty Images

3 . Noel Clarke, Actor Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images

4 . Jodie Kidd, Model Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images