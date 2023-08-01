Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

40 famous Liverpool fans ranked by net worth including LeBron James, Millie Bobby Brown and more

Liverpool is a huge club and a number of famous faces have been seen taking in the action at Anfield over the years.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 1st Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

It's less than two weeks until Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign for the 2023/24 season and supporters will be hoping for a better showing than last year.

An underwhelming season saw Jurgen Klopp's men sink to their worst league finish since 2016 with a fifth-place finish after years of competing for the title.

The Reds have two more pre-season fixtures to make sure everything is in shape for the league's return and fans will be keeping a keen eye on how the team is looking ahead of the visit to Chelsea next weekend.

Some of those supporters following the team's progress could be Hollywood stars, chart toppers and familiar TV faces. LiverpoolWorld looks at 30 famous Liverpool fans, ranked by net worth.

Reported net worth - £1m

1. Adam Woodyatt, actor

Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2m

2. Sanjeev Bhaskar, Comedian

Reported net worth - £2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2.4m

3. Noel Clarke, Actor

Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2.4m

4. Jodie Kidd, Model

Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Premier LeagueSupportersJurgen KloppChelsea