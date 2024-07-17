Liverpool have begun pre-season and while many of their big-hitters are on holiday after international commitments, Arne Slot has had a good look at most of his squad.

There’s a chance for players to impress after Jurgen Klopp’s exit but any transfers won’t be greenlit until the Dutchman has seen his squad in action for a period of time. Question marks lie next to a few players for multiple reasons; there are contracts expiring within a year, there are players who will want regular first-team football and then there’s those who struggled for game time under Klopp.

With that in mind, and no deals on the horizon yet, we’ve decided to see which players are set to stay and which players are being linked with a move away - as we aim to predict Liverpool’s summer business.

1 . Virgil van Dijk - Stay Despite a claim that he was going to think about his future at club and international level after their heartbreak Euro 2024 exit, he is still the captain of Liverpool and is likely to stay regardless of the fact that his deal is up next summer. | Getty Images

2 . Mohamed Salah - Stay Their talisman is running the risk of leaving on a free next summer amid no new contract talks. Some believed he could have left this summer but there was no interest. It's unclear what hopes he has for his career after this season but, as of now, he looks fully focused on Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Sepp van den Berg - Leave While reports from the Athletic claimed that the Dutchman had impressed Arne Slot, PSV Eindhoven are working hard to secure a deal and could agree a £17m deal. He would become a key starter at a club in the Champions League rather than fighting for fourth/fifth choice at Anfield, which is why he is likely to leave. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images