And he will have had a good look at his squad, minus the players resting after international commitments | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5 players who will leave Liverpool this summer and 7 who won't including Saudi Arabia-linked star - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Liverpool squad is finely poised under Arne Slot but will there be any changes?

Liverpool have begun pre-season and while many of their big-hitters are on holiday after international commitments, Arne Slot has had a good look at most of his squad.

There’s a chance for players to impress after Jurgen Klopp’s exit but any transfers won’t be greenlit until the Dutchman has seen his squad in action for a period of time. Question marks lie next to a few players for multiple reasons; there are contracts expiring within a year, there are players who will want regular first-team football and then there’s those who struggled for game time under Klopp.

With that in mind, and no deals on the horizon yet, we’ve decided to see which players are set to stay and which players are being linked with a move away - as we aim to predict Liverpool’s summer business.

Despite a claim that he was going to think about his future at club and international level after their heartbreak Euro 2024 exit, he is still the captain of Liverpool and is likely to stay regardless of the fact that his deal is up next summer.

1. Virgil van Dijk - Stay

Despite a claim that he was going to think about his future at club and international level after their heartbreak Euro 2024 exit, he is still the captain of Liverpool and is likely to stay regardless of the fact that his deal is up next summer. | Getty Images

Their talisman is running the risk of leaving on a free next summer amid no new contract talks. Some believed he could have left this summer but there was no interest. It's unclear what hopes he has for his career after this season but, as of now, he looks fully focused on Liverpool.

2. Mohamed Salah - Stay

Their talisman is running the risk of leaving on a free next summer amid no new contract talks. Some believed he could have left this summer but there was no interest. It's unclear what hopes he has for his career after this season but, as of now, he looks fully focused on Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While reports from the Athletic claimed that the Dutchman had impressed Arne Slot, PSV Eindhoven are working hard to secure a deal and could agree a £17m deal. He would become a key starter at a club in the Champions League rather than fighting for fourth/fifth choice at Anfield, which is why he is likely to leave.

3. Sepp van den Berg - Leave

While reports from the Athletic claimed that the Dutchman had impressed Arne Slot, PSV Eindhoven are working hard to secure a deal and could agree a £17m deal. He would become a key starter at a club in the Champions League rather than fighting for fourth/fifth choice at Anfield, which is why he is likely to leave. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Irish manager has urged him to find first-team football elsewhere but with Adrian leaving, it makes sense that Kelleher remains for another season to help usher in the new era and he could well exit after that. No club has yet shown any indication of paying over £20m (Liverpool's valuation).

4. Caoimhin Kelleher - Stay

The Irish manager has urged him to find first-team football elsewhere but with Adrian leaving, it makes sense that Kelleher remains for another season to help usher in the new era and he could well exit after that. No club has yet shown any indication of paying over £20m (Liverpool's valuation). | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

