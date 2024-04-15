Liverpool ’s squad is a strong blend of youth and experience and features quality across the board but there are some decisions that will need to be made this summer.

There are a few players set to leave this summer and then key players set to leave the year after unless new deals are agreed. Opposing clubs typically look to sign players with just a year left on their deals in the hope that they can turn a player’s head so there will be big decisions made this summer. Especially given that there is a new set-up at boardroom level, a new sporting director and a new manager set to arrive. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at which player’s contracts are set to expire across the next two years at Liverpool.