Liverpool’s squad is a strong blend of youth and experience and features quality across the board but there are some decisions that will need to be made this summer.
There are a few players set to leave this summer and then key players set to leave the year after unless new deals are agreed. Opposing clubs typically look to sign players with just a year left on their deals in the hope that they can turn a player’s head so there will be big decisions made this summer. Especially given that there is a new set-up at boardroom level, a new sporting director and a new manager set to arrive. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at which player’s contracts are set to expire across the next two years at Liverpool.
1. Thiago - 2024
Having spent most of the season out of action, he is unlikely to feature again and is set to leave this summer. Despite his wizardry on the ball, his best days are behind him.
2. Joel Matip - 2024
The defender has missed the majority of the season with a knee injury and while he could return for the final few games, it is likely he will leave in the summer at the end of his current deal. Matip has been an excellent servant for the club across eight years.
3. Mohamed Salah - 2025
Liverpool's talisman has been in great form once again this season but a decision needs to be made on his future as his contract expires next summer. Clubs could bid for him this summer in the hope of prising him away which means Liverpool have to tread carefully.
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2025
One of the club's best players, Alexander-Arnold will surely be one of the first players to sign a new deal but it is still a cause for concern the longer it goes on.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.