9 players that become free agents on July 1 - including Liverpool target

Here are nine footballers that have become free agents today after their respective contracts expired.

After a long start to the summer transfer window that has seen a number of elite clubs battling it out to sign some of the world’s biggest players as their contracts come to an end, the day is finally here where those stars become free agents.

As July begins, footballers all across the world are now unattached to their former clubs and are able to look elsewhere for a new challenge, with only their new wages to negotiate rather than any fee.

This summer sees perhaps the highest quality of free agents search for a new club in a very long time, while many have already been picked up prior to their contract expiry - with the likes of Paul Pogba, Divock Origi and Angel Di Maria all set for moves to Italy.

As we approach a new era for many, we take a look at nine of the biggest stars that are now free agents and available for transfer - including an attacker Liverpool have long been linked with.

1. Paulo Dybala Dybala is one of many high-profile players that become free agents today after departing Juventus. The forward was linked with a move to the Premier League but it appears his wage demands have put off a number of clubs.

2. Andrea Belotti The striker has been the subject of Premier League interest during his time at Torino and he is now a free agent after seven years with the club. West Ham, Newcastle and AS Monaco are among the clubs targeting the Italian.

3. Edinson Cavani After an injury-ridden spell at Old Trafford, the 35-year-old leaves Manchester United after scoring 19 goals in 55 matches. The Uruguayan has been linked with the likes of Boca Juniors and Rayo Vallecano.

4. Federico Bernardeschi The 28-year-old is one of a number of players that have left Juventus this summer, however he looks likely to remain in Italy with Napoli and Roma interested.