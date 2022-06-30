Here are the best eleven players to join Premier League clubs in June 2022.

With June coming to an end three weeks after the summer transfer window open, Liverpool appear to have done most of their business after they were forced into a busy month.

Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich put a spanner in the works for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp’s side had to find a replacement who could fill the huge boots left by the Senegal international - taking their focus away from the midfielder spot they seemed likely to bolster prior to the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have continued to look ahead to the future with the arrivals of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

A number of the Reds’ rivals have made significant changes to their squad, while others have endured a very slow start to the summer.

With a month to go until the season kicks off, we take a look at the best XI made up of this month’s Premier League transfers...

1. Nick Pope - Newcastle Pope had been one of Burnley’s better players over the last few years and was always going to remain in the Premier League following their relegation, with Newcastle winning the race for the England international. The 30-year-old joined for a reported £10m - significantly less than the Clarets had first valued him at.

2. Ivan Perisic - Tottenham Perisic reunites with Antonio Conte after joining Tottenham on a free this summer. The 33-year-old made 32 Serie A appearances under the Italian as they won the league last season.

3. Diego Carlos - Aston Villa Diego Carlos’ move to Aston Villa came as a surprise to many after being linked with a number of top clubs. A £26m deal for the 29-year-old could be a risk for Steven Gerrard’s side given his age.

4. Sven Botman - Newcastle Newcastle finally confirmed the €37m signing of Sven Botman from Lille earlier this week. The 22-year-old has huge potential and shows real intent from the Magpies’ board.