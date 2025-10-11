Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park on October 10, 2025 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. | Getty Images

A Liverpool player led from the front for his country in a huge international victory on Friday night

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley inspired Northern Ireland to a huge win in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they beat Slovakia 2-0 in Belfast on Friday night.

The results keeps the Green and White Army level on points with Germany in Group A. The two nations meet at Windsor Park on Monday night in what could prove to be a huge game in deciding who qualifies for the World Cup next summer.

Bradley captained Northern Ireland on Friday and had a hand in the opening goal as he played in former Manchester United player Ethan Galbraith with the midfielder’s ball across the face of goal being turned in for an own goal by Patrik Hrosovsky after 18 minutes. Forward Jamie Reed missed a golden chance in the first half before seeing a goal disallowed for offside early in the second half.

It remained 1-0 until the 81st minute when Sunderland defender Trai Hume added a second goal for the hosts. The Slovakia goalkeeper punched a ball clear but it only fell to Hume on the edge of the box as he lobbed the ball over the defence and goalkeeper to the delight of the home fans.

National media hail Conor Bradley display

Bradley was handed a 9/10 match rating by the Belfast Telegraph, as they wrote: “Liverpool defender wore captain's armband and led the charge in an effective pressing game. His clever pass allowed Galbraith to force the error for Slovakia's own goal. Caused the visitors major concern on the right flank. Majestic performance that deserved a goal.”

"Bradley was the best player on the pitch without a doubt," said goal-scorer Hume after the game. "First half he was outstanding and second half was outstanding and that's what you expect from someone like him."

However, it was not all plain sailing for Bradley. The Liverpool defender was booked in the second half for a coming together with a Slovakia defender. Bradley did pull out of the challenge but the visiting player made the most of it.

The booking means Bradley is suspended for Northern Ireland against Germany in what is a major blow for the defender and his country.

Michael O'Neill dubs Conor Bradley yellow card ‘extremely harsh’

Speaking after the game, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said afterwards to BBC Sport NI: "I thought the performance was excellent - right from the first minute, the intensity of the play, the quality of the play and not letting the opposition have any opportunity to breathe and play.

"We couldn't have asked for any more. The preparation of the team was excellent, and I felt we could get a good performance and they delivered."

He added: "We have so many good young players who love playing together. It is difficult to pick one player, Conor does stand out because he does so many good things, it was good for him to captain the team on a night like this."

On the yellow card, he said: "I have watched it back and he tries to pull out. The referee, at times, it was good he didn't want to hand out yellow cards, but if he was going to give a yellow for that he should have dished out more. Especially for the opposition."