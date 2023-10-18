Liverpool are still keeping their eye on new midfield options as we head into the January window.

While Liverpool’s focus is starting to shift to recruiting in other areas of their squad, there is still one eye on their midfield situation. After the summer exodus, Jurgen Klopp signed four new players for his engine room, but the task of replacing Fabinho has proved to be trickier than originally thought.

After the Reds squandered their opportunity to sign long-standing summer target Roméo Lavia from Southampton, they had to scramble on the market for a new No.6. Liverpool were able to bring in Wataru Endō but he is yet to establish himself as a firm choice of Klopp’s.

The Japanese international has made five Premier League appearances this season but started just one of them. Alexis Mac Allister has been filling in for the time being but new names are on the radar and Liverpool could well make a move in January.

One name who has remained on the radar is André of Fluminense. The Reds were keen to sign him during the summer but the Brazilian outfit made it clear he was not for sale, as they needed him for their run in the Copa Libertadores, which they have now reached the final of.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on André and believes that while there is a possibility he could depart in the new year, Fluminense may opt to negotiate new terms with the midfield man.

“I think he could have a chance to move in 2024, but we will see what happens in terms of negotiation with Fluminense,” Romano wrote for The Daily Briefing (h/t FootballTalk). “It won’t be easy as they are always strong in negotiations. But André is absolutely ready for the next step — he’s very talented, and has a great mentality.”

