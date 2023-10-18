Liverpool sent scouts to monitor £52m defender who Man Utd want to sign

Liverpool are gearing up for some action on the January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are already making some interesting moves ahead of the January transfer window and they have found themselves linked with some exciting new players as well. After the summer was dominated by their midfield restructure, the Reds can finally shift attention to other areas of the squad that need improvement.

Jurgen Klopp had expressed his desire to bring in a new central defender but as midfielders kept heading out the door, his priorities lay elsewhere. But according to 90min, Liverpool have the wheels in motion to revisit their wish-list and sent scouts to monitor Gonçalo Inácio on international duty this week.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sporting CP centre-back was in action for Portugal during their Euro 2024 qualifiers and started the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. He contributed to a clean sheet in his side’s 5-0 win and also bagged himself an assist, which is impressively his third goal contribution in just four caps for Portugal.

Inácio has also been turning head at domestic level and has played every single minute of football for Sporting CP this season. This isn’t the first time Liverpool have showed interest in him either. The Reds have reportedly been monitoring the 22-year-old for more than a year, and sending scouts to the Bosnia match has seemingly been a step further in their interest.

Liverpool are looking for new additions to their defence, especially with Joël Matip’s contract due to expire next summer and Virgil van Dijk turning 33 after the season ends. They aren’t the only Premier League team keen on Inácio, though. Manchester United are also said to be big admirers of the centre-back and are said to be preparing to make a move for him in January.