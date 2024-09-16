Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool and AC Milan team news ahead of the Champions League clash.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they open their campaign against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday (20.00 BST).

Arne Slot will be looking for a response from his troops after suffering a maiden defeat as Reds head coach at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Liverpool slipped to a 1-0 defeat, which ended their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Reds now have a tough trip to Milan as the new league format of the Champions League begins. The Rossoneri have had a challenging start to the campaign but earned their first win as they cruised to a 4-0 triumph over Venezia in Serie A.

Both Liverpool and Milan are stepped in European history, having won the competition a combined 13 times in total. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the latest team news for the two clubs.

AC Milan injury news

Ismael Bennacer - out

The key midfielder suffered a serious calf injury while on Algeria duty earlier this month and is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Alessandro Florenzi - out

The full-back sustained an ACL setback in pre-season and won’t be available for some time.

Marco Sportiello - out

The goalkeeper suffered a freak hand injury before the campaign started and required surgery.

Malick Thiaw - doubt

The Germany international has missed Milan’s past two games and could again be unavailable, with reports suggesting he did not train on Sunday.

Davide Calabria - minor doubt

The Milan captain missed the Venezie win with a leg issue but reportedly trained on Sunday so could be involved.

Liverpool injury news

Harvey Elliott - out

The attacking midfielder won’t be available for at least a month having sustained a fractured ankle during England under-21 duty.

Jayden Danns - out

The 18-year-old striker is still recovering from a back injury. There was a chance that Danns could have been on the bench given the additional substitutes that are allowed in the Champions League.

James McConnell - out

The 20-year-old midfielder is still sidelined, possibly preventing him from heading out on loan in the summer transfer window. Another who could well have been in Slot’s squad to make up the numbers.

Federico Chiesa - possible return

Was omitted from the Liverpool squad against Forest as he continues to build fitness following his arrival from Juventus. Surely he will be involved against Milan.