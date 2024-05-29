Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

PSG have reportedly shown interest in Luis Diaz.

Paris Saint-Germain have launched a bid of €100 million for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reports suggest.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the French side are aiming to replace Kylian Mbappe with the Napoli winger. Mbappe has left PSG at the end of his contract and is set to finally complete a switch to Real Madrid - leaving a vast hole to fill.

Luis Enrique’s side have been linked with several players - including Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. There have been reports that the Parisians were eyeing a £75 million move for the Colombia international. The Daily Telegraph suggested last month that the Reds could face a ‘crossroads’ whether to offer Diaz a new contract or look to cash in.

But PSG’s interest in Kvaratskhelia means that an offer for Diaz may not be launched. Kvaratskhelia has spent the past two seasons at Napoli, helping them win the Serie A title last season. And while the Naples outfit finished just 10th this term, Kvaratskhelia registered 11 goals and nine assists in 45 appearances.