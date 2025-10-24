Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot applauds next to Liverpool's Northern Irish defender #12 Conor Bradley afer the UEFA Champions League football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC in Frankfurt, western Germany on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to sign Marc Guehi next year but are facing competition from a number of Europe's biggest clubs

Liverpool ended their run of four-straight losses on Wednesday night as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in Germany in their latest Champions League outing.

Up next is a trip to Brentford on Saturday night as they look to end a three-game losing run in the Premier League after defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United. Arne Slot has some big decisions with his team selection with Mohamed Salah dropped in midweek.

At centre-back, the team picks itself with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the Dutchman’s top pairing. Konate is in the final year of his contract and has yet to pen fresh terms at Anfield. Liverpool are looking at bolstering their options in central defence and had tried to sign Marc Guehi in the summer.

A deal worth £35m had been agreed with Crystal Palace and a medical booked on transfer deadline day but the London club went back on the agreement with Guehi staying at Selhurst Park.

Marc Guehi agent meets with Bayern Munich

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Guehi’s agent Gordon Stipic has met with Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl in recent days. Liverpool now face competitions from the likes of Bayern and Real Madrid for Guehi.

Plettenberg reported: “In recent days, there has been a meeting in Munich between Max Eberl and Gordon Stipic, the top agent of Marc Guéhi.

“FC Bayern are fully involved in the race, as Guéhi is set to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also in the race.

“Guéhi, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, is currently one of Eberl‘s preferred targets, should Dayot Upamecano choose not to extend his contract or if Min-jae Kim were to be sold.”

Schlotterbeck has also been linked with a move to Liverpool. Guehi has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs in the last 18 months and is also a regular starter for England. A move to Anfield would help fill Liverpool’s homegrown quota and future proof the club’s defence with Guehi aged 25.

What Arne Slot said about failed Marc Guehi transfer

Speaking about the failed move for Guehi last month, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: “It would be ridiculous if I were to deny we were close to signing him. That is so out in the open. These things happen in football.

"We would have liked to have signed him, of course. If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so.

"It's not like all of a sudden we don't have options in that position. It's a pity, not only for us but also for the player, I think.

"But he's in a good place, playing for Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and the FA Cup with a very good manager as well.

"Let's see what the future brings for him and for us."