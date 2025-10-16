Who is Nico Schlotterbeck? Liverpool's latest centre-half target to replace Virgil van Dijk | Getty Images

Liverpool are targeting a new centre-half but who is the latest name to emerge on Richard Hughes’ radar?

Whether it is a good thing or not, Liverpool’s recruitment should be relatively straight forward over the next two transfer windows.

The hugely unfortunate injury to Giovanni Leoni has exacerbated what was already an issue at the heart of defence leaving a recently injury prone Joe Gomez as the only back-up to the preferred first choice options of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Konate’s contract situation sees the France international almost certain to leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool consider move for Nico Schlotterbeck

Possible replacements for Konate are starting to emerge with Castello Lukeba and Ronald Araujo on a seven-long list of names that has been compiled. Another possible option is Nico Schlotterbeck, the 6ft 3inch tall Germany international currently playing for Borussia Dortmund and who is out of contract at the end of 2027.

Liverpool are reported to be monitoring the 25-year old as someone who could replace Konate and who could be an alternative to Marc Guehi although the Crystal Palace captain is still expected to be top of the shopping list. Schlotterbeck has spent his whole career in the Bundesliga with spells at Union Berlin and Freiburg on his CV too.

If Liverpool do want to sign Schlotterbeck, they will face competition from Bayern Munich with Bild’s Christopher Falk reporting the latest news on another transfer battle between two of European football’s super powers. He says there should be contract soon from Liverpool while ‘Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are waiting in the wings.’

What have they said about Schlotterbeck?

With 22 caps for Germany, Schlotterbeck is well respected in his homeland and there is a hint of Joel Matip about how he goes about his business with well-respected German coaches and directors impressed with how he goes about his business, via the official Bundesliga website.

"Left-footed, a player you obviously want to see playing at centre-back but is also very versatile and can play in different positions. He can play in a back three but also, because of his footballing quality, can play in midfield," said Hansi Flick on giving Schlotterbeck his first senior Germany call-up.

“It's positive that he's with Germany because he can learn a lot... and if he continues like this, he will surely persevere and get the reward. I’m very happy with him,” added his former Freiburg coach Christian Streich when Schlotterbeck got called-up for the first time.

"Nico's journey reminds me of my own, coming as a young Germany international from Freiburg to BVB. I hope Dortmund becomes as much a home for him as it did for me. Nico has huge potential. He's chosen by no means the financially best offer from numerous interested clubs, but chose BVB to develop here,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said upon Schlotterbeck's signing.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann praised Schlotterbeck's performance against Newcastle United in the Champions League during the 2023-24 season: "He is a great player, very good in tackling and strong in heading. He’s probably one of the best centre-backs in terms of ball-playing skills, not just in Germany, but in all of Europe. I really hope he can finally take the next step now."