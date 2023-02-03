Agent of Liverpool target Moises Caicedo reveals summer transfer plans

The Brighton midfielder was the subject of huge bids from Chelsea and Arsenal in January.

Liverpool target Moises Caicedo was desperate to leave Brighton and Hove Albion during the January transfer window, his agent has revealed.

The Ecuador international was the subject of huge bids from Chelsea and Arsenal, with Liverpool stuck watching from the sidelines due to their tight financial restrictions at present.

All the bids were rebuffed and while Caicedo remains at Brighton his agent, Manuel Sierra, claims the 21-year-old ‘wants to move forward’ with his career in the summer.

Sierra said: “The offers were received, you see what is on the table and Moises says that he wants to go forward, that it is the dream of his whole life. That it is an opportunity that may not be repeated.”

He added: “The boy wanted to leave, the reality is that Arsenal were going crazy with him, he was the key piece for them to be champion. He wanted to go out, even though he sadly goes to training now, he is strong and we have time to prepare everything for the summer.”

Liverpool are expected to focus on a midfield re-build when the summer transfer window opens, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham the key target. Jurgen Klopp’s overhaul of the engine room could also include Caicedo’

The Ecuador international’s stock has risen exponetially since moving from Independiente del Valle in 2021. Now, he’s the envy of a whole host of top clubs in England and the Reds could re-visit a move for him following Sierra’s hint that a transfer is on the cards.

Understandably, Brighton were desperate to not lose Caicedo mid-season, due to the midfielder being a fundamental part of Roberto De Zerbi’s European charge, and they warded off bids from Chelsea and Arsenal, with the latter having a £70m bid rejected as the club demanded a fee of £90m to part ways during the mid-season window.

