The agent of Andre Trindade has explained how Fluminense were steadfast that his client would not leave the club during the summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, with discussions reportedly held about signing Andre in August as Jurgen Klopp aimed to replenish his engine room. However, the Reds made little progress in talks and instead recruited Wataru Endo from Stuttgart to fill their void in the middle of the park.

Fluminense were adamant that they would not allow the 22-year-old to depart midway through the Brazilian season as they were in pursuit of a maiden Copa Libertadores title. Indeed, that decision reaped the dividends as Flu were crowned champions of South America last weekend as they earned a 2-1 win against Argentina giants Boca Juniors.

It was reported that Liverpool had representatives in the Maracana stands to watch Andre help Fluminense to glory ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking before the final, the Brazil international’s agent Carlos Leite spoke to Ge Globo in regards to Flu president Mario Bittencourt. And after confirming there were ‘several proposals’ for Andre in the summer - although he did not name the club they were from - it has been agreed that a departure at the start of 2024 will be granted.

Leite said: “He came to me and said that Fluminense had no interest in selling André this year. I talked to the player, explained it to him, and he bought the idea. We agreed that it would only be traded from January 2024 onwards.

