Alan Shearer claims that Liverpool duo were lucky not to be sent off

The Match of the Day pundit believes Jurgen Klopp’s side were lucky to get away with two decisions.

Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool were lucky that both Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota were not sent off during their 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The incredible game at Anfield saw the Reds surrender a three-goal lead in the 93rd minute, before Jota fired in a winner just a minute later to give the home side all three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were plenty of talking-points throughout the game, but Jota’s tackle on Oliver Skipp is certainly one that has got fans talking.

Another included Klopp’s overly aggressive celebration in the face of the fourth official on the touchline which warranted a yellow card from Paul Tierney.

Shearer, speaking on Match of the Day, believes the two perpetrators were lucky not to see red for their altercations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He could easily have sent Jota off and should have sent him off, which he [Klopp] wasn’t too quick to mention. He was lucky, with the way he went up to the fourth official.

“We know it’s an emotional game, it’s a bonkers game at times and emotions were running high. But it’s not the first time he’s done that on the touchline so he is lucky that he just got a yellow card.”

Jota’s high boot made contact with Skipp’s head which drew blood but fans were also quick to point towards a tackle from Skipp in the first half, where the midfielder won the ball but his follow-through on Luis Diaz was certainly aggressive and left the Colombian rolling around in clear pain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The away side’s misery was compounded when Jota broke through in the final seconds to fire in a winner for the home side, as the home fans rejoiced after a heated game.

Furthermore, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), have released their own statement on the incident and have refuted the comments made by Klopp.

Advertisement