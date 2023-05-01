Jurgen Klopp was booked by Paul Tierney after his animated celebration during Liverpool’s win over Spurs.

A statement from PGMOL has been released in response to Jurgen Klopp’s complaint against Premier League referee Paul Tierney following Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds played out an emphatic 4-3 victory at Anfield to earn an important three points towards their top four pursuit. After a stoppage time equaliser from Richarlison looked to wound Liverpool, Diogo Jota popped up at the other end to snatch the win.

Klopp sprinted down the touchline to celebrate the goal near the fourth official, and was booked by Tierney for his actions. He also pulled his hamstring following the theatrics. The German boss followed up by accusing the referee of saying something unprofessional to him while issuing the yellow card.

“How he [Tierney] looks at me, I don’t understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it’s really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay,” Klopp said post-match.

PGMOL responds to Klopp claim

In response to Klopp’s allegations, PGMOL has released its own statement on the matter.

“PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side’s fixture with Tottenham Hotspur. Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system, and having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today’s fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout, including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”

There has also been speculation over Klopp’s fate as a result of his touchline antics, as well as his comments about Tierney. Former Liverpool player Dean Saunders believes the Reds boss has landed himself in hot water for his comments.