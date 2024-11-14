Alexander-Arnold, Jota, Chiesa: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool fans will enjoy viewing the Premier League table for the couple of weeks.

As the season pauses for the latest international break, the Reds look down on the rest of the top flight. After 11 matches, Liverpool are the pace-setters, a position that not too many would have predicted in the summer.

But such has been the outstanding job that Arne Slot has carried out, the Reds are indeed top of the standings after accruing 28 points so far. Perhaps more importantly, they have a five-point advantage over Manchester City, which is significant. It’s not only in the Premier League where Liverpool have been dominant, though. They have won all four Champions League matches and are at the summit of the standings in the new league format.

Still, Slot will be wary there are plenty of twists and turns to come. He knows a couple of slip-ups and the Reds will give up ground. When the campaign recommences, Liverpool travel to Southampton. They then face European conquers Real Madrid in the Champions League before hosting Premier League holds Man City at Anfield.

Slot, therefore, will want as many of his troops available for the upcoming games. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current injury situation and when those on the sidelines could be back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - hamstring

The only damper on the Villa victory was the sight of Alexander-Arnold limping out in the first half. However, the Liverpool vice-captain wisely did not try to continue and therefore limited the damage sustained. Unsurprisingly, Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from the England squad but his issue is not too serious.

Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Wednesday 27 November

Harvey Elliott - fractured foot

It’s been more than two months since the attacking midfielder made an appearance for Liverpool after suffering his issue while training with England under-21s. The Reds have been patient with Elliott’s recovery and he is back training with the under-21s. The Reds could indeed look to get Elliott a game with Barry Lewtas’ under-21s before he makes a first-team return.

Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Wednesday 27 November.

Diogo Jota - ribs

The forward has missed a total of eight games after going down during a 2-1 win over Chelsea last month. Slot admitted before Villa that Jota may be back ‘one or two weeks’ after the international break. Much will depend on how he recovers.

Potential return game: Man City (H), Sunday 1 December.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

Caoimhin Kelleher has been in excellent form while deputising for Alisson in the previous nine matches. But Slot confirmed that Alisson will return as No.1 whenever he is back fit. The Brazil international recently posted an image of himself during his rehab in the gym at the AXA Training Centre. He will need full training before being back in action.

Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Wednesday 27 November.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

The winger has endured a frustrating start to his Anfield career after joining from Juventus. Chiesa has managed just three appearances and the lack of pre-season he had at the Serie A club has meant he’s struggled for fitness on Merseyside.

Potential return game: unknown