Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez before the Carabao Cup final.

It was a game that Arne Slot called the best he’s ever been involved in. However, it was one Liverpool were on the wrong outcome of.

The Reds’ dreams of winning the Champions League were ended as they suffered heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain. The two European heavyweights couldn’t be separated after two matches and 210 minutes of football. After a 1-1 aggregate draw, penalties were required to settle the last-16 tie - and it was PSG who prevailed. The French side won the shootout 4-1 to move into the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competitions.

Liverpool were crestfallen afterwards at Anfield. But they swiftly need to pick themselves up. There are still two trophies to be won. Slot’s men are running away with the Premier League title. But first they have the small matter of trying to defend the Carabao Cup when they face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.

The Reds’ loss to PSG was compounded by picking up a couple more injuries. With everything in mind, here is a full look at the current fitness situation and if any players will be back to face Newcastle.

Ibrahima Konate - cramp

It was somewhat of a worrying sight when the key centre-back had to go off in stoppage-time against PSG. But the fact he was trying to lift the crowd and walked off was a good sign. Slot confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Liverpool suspect Konate had cramp. The Anfield boss said: “With Ibou, we expected only it to be that he was tired or he had some cramps so we are hoping and expecting that he will be ready to play Sunday again.”

Potential return game: Newcastle (N), Sunday 16 March.

Conor Bradley - hamstring

The right-back finds himself unavailable for a second time this season with a hamstring issue. He missed around a month earlier in the campaign and that means that Liverpool are unlikely to rush Bradley back. Speaking on February 25, Slot said: "I cannot exactly tell how many [weeks he will miss]. It's clear he went off with a muscle injury and it's going to take a while before he's back."

Bradley has been omitted from Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming campaign, which is a big indicator that he won’t fit to play at Wembley - having started last year’s final against Chelsea.

Potential return game: Everton (H), Tuesday 2 April.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - ankle

The right-back faces missing out on a Wembley appearance for successive seasons. Alexander-Arnold went down in the second half against PSG and required several minutes of treatment before limping off. Slot said after the game: With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign. And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.”

Potential return: N/A

Joe Gomez - hamstring

The versatile defender is sidelined for a prolonged period after having surgery last month. There is a hope that Gomez will be back for the final stages of the season but, as things stand, he is not close to being fit.

Potential return: May

Tyler Morton - shoulder

The midfielder has an operation for his issue last month. Morton has been a peripheral figure this season but featured three times on the road to Wembley. It means he’s set to watch the game from the stands.

Potential return: N/A.