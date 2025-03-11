Liverpool player ratings from the penalty shootout loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 second-leg tie at Anfield.

Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League as they a suffered a penalty shootout loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

After 210 minutes of football, the European heavyweights could not be separated, with the tie finishing 1-1 at Anfield. Ousmane Dembele’s early strike cancelled out the Reds’ slender aggregate lead from the first leg and while Arne Slot’s side struck the post and had a goal disallowed for offside, spot-kicks were required.

But it was PSG who held their nerve, with Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones failing to convert as Liverpool lost the shootout 4-1 and exited Europe’s elite competition at the first knockout stage .

Liverpool were rampant in the opening stages and went close twice through Mo Salah, with his first shot deflected over before he curled an effort wide moments later.

But in the 12th minute, PSG levelled the tie. The visitors mustered a counter-attack, with Bradley Barcola’s shot only partially dealt with by Reds defender Ibrahima Konate - and his France team-mate Dembele was left with a simple tap-in.

To their credit, Liverpool responded and Konate’s long-range drive forced a good save out of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Then on 17 minutes, it was home keeper Aliaaon - the hero of the first leg - who made a fine stop to deny the onrushing Bradley Barcola.

The encounter continued to ebb and flow, although PSG started to look more threatening, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia having an effort deflected over the bar.

Liverpool thought they had restored the lead in the tie eight minutes into the second period. Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the post but the Reds were alive to the loose ball and the vice-captain’s cross was prodded home by Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the offside flag was raised as Luis Diaz had failed to beat the trap earlier in the move.

But Slots’s side’s tails were up, with Diaz having a header forcing a fine save out of Donnarumma. Then Jarell Quansah, who had replaced the injured Alexander-Arnold, crashed a header against the inside of the post. Liverpool had the momentum but PSG fired a warning when Kvaratskhelia bent an effort just over the bar.

Neither side could find another goal - and it meant the tie went to extra-time. Much of the contest was cagey before Dembele almost out PSG in front but his shot was thwarted by Alisson. That was as close to a winner as either team got and it meant that penalties was needed to settle the tie. However, Nunez and Curtis Jones both failed saw their efforts saved by Donnarumma, with PSG claiming a 4-1 shootout triumph.

It means that Liverpool’s dreams of winning three pieces of silverware are over - as they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 8

Communication with Konate for PSG’s opener had to be better but made two big stops in the first half. Barely had anything to do in the second period but in the 109th minute he produced a fine save from Dembele. Couldn’t make a save in the shootout, though.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Had some eye-catching moments on the ball in the first half but didn’t produce enough. Much more influential after the break in possession but could not continue after appearing to fall awkwardly on his ankle.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Had to be more convincing when trying to clear the cross for Dembele’s opening goal. Won everything else that came his way, to his credit, and really dug in during extra-time as he appeared to be suffering from cramp before having to be forced off.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Did fine for the most part in the first half but was beaten by the splitting pass in the build-up to PSG’s opener. Did what was needed in the second period and pinged a couple of impressive passes.

Andy Robertson - 7

Played with his usual aggression in the first half but caught out positionally in the build-up to the opening. Whipped in several dangerous free-kicks and crosses after the break and joined in with attacks whenever possible. Tenacious in extra-time

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Tried to get up and down as much as he could in the first half but didn’t dictate on the ball like he is capable of. Lost the ball a few too many times throughout but did give the defence protection.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8

Set-pieces proved a threat and put himself about physically in the first half. Threw himself into everything in the second period, though, and was so clever on the ball but had to take a booking late on to stop PSG having a goalscoring chance. Subbed before extra-time started presumably as he was on a yellow card.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Never stopped running in the first half but didn’t have any standout moments. Improved in possession after the interval while keeping up his energy levels. Subbed at the interval of extra-time.

Mo Salah - 5

Was Liverpool’s most threatening attacker in the first half and went close twice but still had his issues against Nuno Mendes. However, nowhere near as influential after the break and made some questionable decisions. Scored his penalty.

Diogo Jota - 5

Buzzed about in the first half and had a couple of efforts that failed to hit the target. Gave Liverpool more of a focal point in the second period but it was not a big surprise when he was subbed in the 72nd minute as he started to tire.

Luis Diaz - 7

Didn’t see enough of the ball in the first half but worked hard. Much more involved in the second period, winning Liverpool an early free-kick and put PSG on the back foot constantly. Didn’t have the chance to do much in extra-time before being subbed in the 101st minute.

Sub 1 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 4

Made a couple of puzzling decisions when leaving the ball for others. Missed his penalty.

Sub 2 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 7

Proved a threat from set-pieces, sending one header over and then another hammering the inside of the post. Gave an outlet down the flank to his credit and did well defensively.

Sub 3 - Curtis Jones (replaced Mac Allister) - 5

Added fresh legs but caught out on the ball a couple of times in the first period of extra-time. Missed his penalty.

Sub 4 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Diaz) - 5

Couldn’t really impact the game.

Sub 5 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Szoboszlai) - N/A

Sub 6 - Wataru Endo (replaced Konate) - N/A