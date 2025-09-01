Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are poised to announce a deal for Alexander Isak after agreeing a £125m deal with Newcastle United

Liverpool’s official confirmation of Alexander Isak’s £125m move from Newcastle United is coming soon after the striker spent the late morning and early afternoon completing the ‘final formalities’ of his switch to Anfield.

His switch from St James’ Park to Anfield is a British transfer record and surpasses the £115m that Chelsea paid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2023. Liverpool had also agreed a £115m fee with Brighton for Caicedo but the defensive midfielder preferred a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Isak has only had eyes for Liverpool this summer and has got his wish to join the Reds. He released a bombshell statement earlier this month accusing Newcastle of breaking promises to him while other reports claimed he told Newcastle he planned to never play for them again.

Now he is on the verge of completing a move to Liverpool after the Magpies softened their stance on his exit after completing a deal for Nick Woltemade and with Yoane Wissa poised to join the Magpies from Brentford on a £55m deadline day deal.

Alexander Isak spends three hours at AXA Training Centre

BBC Sport’s Daniel Austin has given a big update on Isak’s move as he said the striker has now left the AXA Training Centre, where he likely signed his contract.

He added: “The centre forward spent around three hours inside as the final formalities of the deal - contract signing, photography session etc - were likely wrapped up.”

Liverpool have until 7pm today to seal a move for Isak and an announcement is now expected soon with the player signing his contract and undergoing a big chunk of his medical.

The striker could make his debut for the Reds at Turf Moor against Burnley once the international break concludes. His home debut could be the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Alexander Isak to get limited minutes for Sweden

Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is expecting Isak’s arrival at the national team on Monday once his move to Liverpool is fully wrapped up. However, Isak is not set to play every minute for his country over the next week or so.

“Every person in the whole world has read all the headlines in the last weeks, and even today,” the Sweden boss said on Monday morning. “Nothing is confirmed yet.

“I spoke with Alex yesterday, and I spoke with him this morning. We expect him during the day.

“Alex is extremely professional and has a great mentality. He is very stable and in control, so we are not afraid of that.”

“He’s not able to play for 90 minutes,” Tomasson added. “But he can be a game-changer.

“He is a great lad. I have spoken about his character a lot of times. He is very professional. I think the most thing for us here at Sweden is that he wants this team.

“He wants it badly, and he wants to perform well, and he wants to qualify for the World Cup. He is in a good mental place. Regarding what we spoke about, it stays with me and Alex. I think that is normal.”