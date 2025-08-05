Newcastle United have made an offer for a striker which could then see Liverpool return for Alexander Isak.

Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak could be about to be handed a significant boost.

The Reds are keen to sign the striker but have had their initial offer of £110 million from Newcastle United rejected. Arne Slot's side have subsequently kept their powder dry and not launched a fresh offer.

But given that Isak missed Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia - and decided to train at former club Real Sociedad's base in the Basque Country rather than in Tyneside - it suggests that he is keen to leave St James' Park. There are reports that it’s his dream to move to the Premier League champions.

The Sweden international fired 27 goals for Newcastle last season as they won the Carabao Cup, their first major trophy in 70 years, and qualified for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Newcastle have been reluctant to sell Isak but it appears that they are now preparing for life without him, with reports suggesting that the 25-year-old has played his final game for the Toon.

Sesko improved bid

But before sanctioning any sale, the Magpies will need a replacement. They are keen on Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, with Manchester United also battling for his signature.

However, Eddie Howe’s outfit have launched their latest salvo. Newcastle have made an improved offer of £70 million for Isak, per The Athletic. It is said that Man Utd would be willing to pay less than Newcastle, who are in a ‘strong position as things stand’. Magpies co-owner Jamie Reuben has reportedly been in talks with Leipzig and Sesko over a potential deal.

Sesko did not play for Die Roten Bullen in a 2-1 pre-season defeat at the hands of Atalanta last weekend, with sporting director Marcel Schafer admitting it was because of the speculation surrounding the centre-forward’s future.

Newcastle are also hoping to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford. Howe’s side failed to swoop for Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike - who opted to join Liverpool - before turning their attention to Wissa. However, Brentford have been digging their heels in, having sold Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd for £70 million.

Isak latest

Isak has returned to the UK and was back at Newcastle’s training ground on Monday for treatment. Manager Howe and his team-mates were not present as they were given the day off after travelling back from Asia.

Speaking on whether Isak will be reintegrated with the squad, Howe said in South Korea after a 1-1 draw against Tottenham HotspurL "You have to earn the right to train with us. He's like any other player, we would expect him to come in and train as normal.

"We are Newcastle United.The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here. We will make sure that any player does that, to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and then train with the group as normal."