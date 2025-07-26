Liverpool are keen to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak’s dream is to complete a summer transfer to Liverpool, it has been reported.

The striker’s future at Newcastle United has been cast in doubt after he was omitted from their squad for a pre-season tour in Asia. The Magpies have said that Isak has a minor thigh injury but reports suggest that his scan returned clear.

The Sweden international has developed into one of the deadliest centre-forward’s in Europe. Last season, he plundered 27 goals in all competitions. One of those efforts was against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, with Newcastle’s 2-1 win ending their 70-year trophy drought. Eddie Howe’s side also finished fifth in the Champions League and qualified for the Champions League.

But Isak is said to be demanding £300,000 per week to commit his future on Tyneside. Reports have suggested he was furious that discussions over a new deal did not open last year.

Liverpool have informed Newcastle that they would be keen to sign Isak in the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £120 million. That is despite the Premier League champions already purchasing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million.

Howe stance

Toon boss Howe insisted that Isak was happy at St James’ Park despite being left out for their friendly defeat by Celtic last weekend. He said: “It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn’t fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window.

“It’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle, he loves the players, the staff, the team. I’m confident he’ll be here at the start of the season. Yes, I’ve had discussions with him but that’s not abnormal. I respect a player’s career and how short it is. Alex has been really good, he’s trained really well and I realise there’ll be noise around him.”

Isak’s dream

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Isak has his heart set on Liverpool. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have been linked but those reports have been played down.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Forget about Chelsea, forget about Manchester United, forget about Al-Hilal. I am not aware of Al-Hilal. I'm told there is no conversation with Alexander Isak and Al-Hilal.

“The focus of the player in terms of a dream move is Liverpool. Alexander Isak’s dream is Liverpool. Now it depends on Newcastle because the player informed the club of his desire.

“Liverpool can be ready to jump into it very strong, very serious with a bid. Liverpool are ready. Now it’s on Newcastle to decide what they want to do, if they want to open the door or face a difficult situation.”