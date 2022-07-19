The latest on Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher as Liverpool prepare to play RB Leipzig.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool step up their pre-season preparations when they play RB Leipzig on Thursday (19.00).

The Reds are now back at their Kirkby-based training centre following a tour of the Far East.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men enjoyed a productive week in Thailand and Singapore.

A 4-0 loss to Manchester United - in which all 30 outfield players used were handed 30 minutes each - was followed up with a routine 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Yet Liverpool have picked up several injuries as they build towards their 2022-23 Premier League opening fixture against Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

We take a look at the latest situations of those on the treatment table.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota speaks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The striker suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury during Liverpool's tour of the Far East.

Jota underwent a scan while in Asia.

What's been said

Klopp has already ruled Jota out of the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday 30 July.

Speaking before the Palace game, he said: “So, Diogo is unlucky. Diogo was not involved [against Manchester United] because of an injury he got at the end of his season.

“He trained yesterday [Wednesday] fully and got injured again, so that’s really not cool but we have to wait for the results. He had further assessment this morning so we have to see.”

Potential return game: Fulham (a) Saturday 6 August.

Alisson Becker

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The goalkeeper also suffered a setback during training on last week's tour.

Alisson has sustained an issue in his abdominal area.

What's been said

Speaking on the Brazilian No.1, Klopp is hopeful he'll be back for the Community Shield.

"Ali, I think, has the chance for City and Diogo not," Klopp said.

"Ali, he feels a muscle, abdominal. It’s nothing serious but, again, we prepare a full season so he can train but just not like before, so he should not play in the moment.

"Not normal goalie training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn’t lose time."

Potential return game: Man City (n), Saturday 30 July.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down injured. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder limped off moments before half-time in the Palace win.

What's been said

Klopp was unsure of the severity of the injury after the game.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain was not snapped training with Liverpool on Monday.

Klopp said: “Of course, it’s very disappointing for us because Oxlade trained all the time really well since the pre-season started.

"It happened obviously with Ox in the past when it gets more intense and something can happen.

"Now this is just a muscle thing, we had worse situations, so I’m OK with it.

"I don’t know exactly how long it will take but he will be back and then it’s all fine. He is obviously a top-class player and he can help us."

Potential return game: unknown

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The centre-back, who recently signed a new contract at Anfield until 2027, sustained a knock last week.

Gomez sat out of the Palace game as a precaution but has already returned to training.

What's been said

Before the defeat of the Eagles, Klopp said: “Joe, no. Joe is just a precaution and not any kind of risk is worth it."

Potential return game: RB Leipzig (a), Thursday 21 July.

Caoimhin Kelleher

What happened

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was omitted from the Far East tour.

Kelleher picked up an issue during the first week of Liverpool training.

In addition, last season's Carabao Cup final hero was not snapped with the rest of his team-mates on Monday.

That suggests he may still have a setback.

What’s been said

Potential return game: unknown.

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The summer signing from Aberdeen reported for Liverpool duty on the first day of pre-season.

However, during his medical, the Reds found an issue with Ramsay that needed attention.

What’s been said

Speaking after the Palace game when asked about Ramsay and Kelleher, Klopp said: “No, no, no. They will join the group, of course. No doubt about that,” he said when asked if they would need more time.