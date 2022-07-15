Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off injured in Liverpool’s friendly win over Crystal Palace. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off injured in Liverpool’s pre-season victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore.
The midfielder was forced off moments before half-time in the Reds’ 2-0 win.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is into the final year of his contract, started in a right-wing role against the Eagles.
Having failed to feature in the final two months of last season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, he’d have gone into this summer with a point to prove.
But Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered bad luck as he went down injured moments after having a shot saved.
He clearly knew that something wasn’t right as he dropped to the ground.
And in frustration, he whacked the turf before limping off down the tunnel.
As per The Athletic, Klopp confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain had felt an issue in his hamstring.