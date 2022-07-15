Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off with a hamstring injury in Singapore.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off injured in Liverpool’s pre-season victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

The midfielder was forced off moments before half-time in the Reds’ 2-0 win.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is into the final year of his contract, started in a right-wing role against the Eagles.

Having failed to feature in the final two months of last season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, he’d have gone into this summer with a point to prove.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered bad luck as he went down injured moments after having a shot saved.

He clearly knew that something wasn’t right as he dropped to the ground.

And in frustration, he whacked the turf before limping off down the tunnel.